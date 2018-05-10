Thousands ordered to flee B.C. Interior as flood risk mounts

Nearly 3,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in British Columbia’s Interior as officials warn that recent downpours, heavy snowpacks and extremely warm temperatures could cause unprecedented flooding.

“This is definitely going to be in the range of a one-in-200-year flood,” said Frances Maika, spokeswoman for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, where most of the orders have been issued. “And it could be worse than that.”

Emergency Info BC said flooding in the province had led to evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and seven First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, 1,500 homes along the Granby, Kettle and West Kettle rivers and the Carmi region were placed under evacuation order because of “imminent danger to life and health due to flooding,” according to a press release from the district.

Residents were told to go to a reception centre in Grand Forks or Midway.

Officials said the water levels in the Boundary rivers exceeded those seen in 1948, when most of southeast B.C. was underwater, and nearly 2,300 homes were destroyed and 10 people killed.

Chris Marsh, emergency operations centre director and program manager for the regional district, said the eastern area of the region has had significant flooding.

“Over the last 24 to 36 hours, we’ve experienced significant rainfall, up to 50 millimetres in some spots ... and that’s caused the rivers to rise significantly over the past 24 hours,” Mr. Marsh said on Thursday.

Mr. Marsh said smaller streams and tributaries in the region have had washouts as well, isolating residents on some properties. He said water levels are expected to peak on Thursday evening, adding that bodies of water in different parts of the district could swell between 30 centimetres and 100 centimetres.

“If you are thinking you’re safe because you haven’t flooded before, but you are seeing the water come up, please make sure you’re safe and that you make the decision timely enough to evacuate yourself if you need to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued flood warnings for the three rivers, as well as Mission Creek in Kelowna and the Salmon River near Salmon Arm. Local states of emergency have been declared in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and in parts of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Flooding from the Similkameen River has forced the closing of Highway 3 in both directions with no estimated time given for reopening.

Some people in Lower Nicola, in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, are being allowed to return home after 70 houses in the district were placed under an evacuation order earlier this week. However, evacuation orders for several homes in Upper Nicola remain in place as the level in Nicola Lake continues to rise.

Jessica Mace of the Kettle River Watershed Authority said volunteers arrived in downtown Grand Forks from across the area to help business owners and residents as waters rise there, too.

“It’s been truly amazing,” she said. “I was just downtown and there are tons of people down there helping all the businesses sandbag their places as best they can.”

Volunteers had filled almost 30,000 of the 120,000 sandbags that went out.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many businesses are starting to donate food,” Ms. Mace said. “People are very happy to see food show up.”

Last year, extremely high water levels in Okanagan, Nicola and Kalamalka lakes caused widespread flooding in the province, forcing more than 2,500 people from their homes and threatening thousands more with evacuation.



With a report from The Canadian Press