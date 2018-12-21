Thousands still without power in B.C. after severe windstorm

Open this photo in gallery Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The powerful windstorm that swept across British Columbia’s south coast Thursday is being described by BC Hydro as one of the most severe in many years.

Posts on the utility’s website say Vancouver Island was the hardest hit, while tens of thousands of customers remained without power overnight from northern Vancouver Island all the way east to Hope.

Crews worked through the night to restore electricity, cutting the total number of outages to about 160,000 from a high of roughly 400,000 late Thursday, but Hydro warns it could be days before the lights are back on in some areas.

Environment Canada says gusts topped 100 km/h just south of Vancouver and in parts of the Fraser Valley, making the storm more powerful than the 2006 gales that levelled a large section of Stanley Park.

One person died in Duncan when a tree came down and more details are expected to be released later.

All wind warnings have been dropped and service is getting back to normal on BC Ferries routes after all sailings were cancelled Thursday.

The first sailings Friday were already full on most major routes, while power outages at smaller terminals was affecting those schedules.