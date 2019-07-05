 Skip to main content

British Columbia Three aftershocks recorded off B.C.; no reports of damage or injuries

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Three aftershocks have rattled British Columbia’s north and central coasts, one day after a magnitude 6.2 quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean west of Bella Bella.

The tremors were barely 10 minutes apart and struck at around 6 a.m., Pacific time.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first, off Bella Bella, had a magnitude of 5.6.

Earthquakes Canada says the second, west of Port Hardy measured 4.9, while the third west of Haida Gwaii, measured 4.7.

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows all three occurred at a depth of between five and 12 kilometres and were centred near the northern tip of the Juan de Fuca plate, one of three plates of the earth’s crust that meet off the B.C. coast.

British Columbia’s emergency information site says none of the three quakes generated a tsunami and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

