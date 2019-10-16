 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Three arrested as Vancouver police target alleged murder conspiracy plot

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Investigators say a month-long investigation has broken up an alleged murder conspiracy plot in Vancouver.

A statement from Vancouver police says three arrests have been made.

The investigation began last month when officers learned of an alleged plot by members of two gangs to target a known Downtown Eastside drug trafficker.

Police say 26-year-old Brian Kiraly-Miller of Vancouver and 25-year-old Stefan Janic of New Westminster were arrested Saturday, while 26-year-old Cameron Oppenheim was picked up Tuesday at his Vancouver home.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the statement says Oppenheim is also a suspect in an Oct. 3 home invasion in Vancouver.

Police say extra officers were deployed through the Downtown Eastside over the summer in response to concerns about organized crime groups and escalating violence in the neighbourhood.

The statement says the alleged conspiracy involved members of the Redd Alert and Independent Soldiers gangs, which are groups police believe are active in drugs, weapons, and violence in the Downtown Eastside.

Police Sgt. Steve Addison says the arrests are a major break in police efforts to reduce gang violence, improve safety and protect vulnerable residents.

“We are still concerned about the proliferation of gun violence and brazen public shootings that have occurred in the Downtown Eastside,” says Addison.

