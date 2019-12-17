 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Three B.C. residents have been identified as those killed in island plane crash

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
All three people killed in a plane crash on Gabriola Island have now been identified as residents of British Columbia.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed earlier this week that a man in his 60s from Mill Bay was on the plane and friends have said charter pilot Alex Bahlsen was among those killed.

The service said on Tuesday that it confirmed the identity of a female and has circumstantial information on another man who it believes was on the plane, though it’s waiting for DNA confirmation.

It says the man and woman were in their early 50s and were both from Ladysmith on Vancouver Island.

The privately owned Piper plane went down Dec. 10 on a flight from Bishop, Calif., to Nanaimo, B.C.

A Transport Canada document says the pilot reported an equipment problem before the plane crash into a wooded residential area.

