Three B.C. school districts to launch fully integrated, daylong child care, says Eby

Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Premier David Eby said the three school districts that will start the program are Chilliwack, Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Nechako Lakes.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Three school districts in British Columbia will start one-stop child-care programs at local elementary schools this fall.

Premier David Eby says offering parents before-and-after-school child care at the same location will save families time and money, create less stress for parents and is an efficient use of school space and resources.

The three school districts that will start the program are Chilliwack, Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Nechako Lakes.

Eby says early childhood educators and school district support staff in the districts will provide learning and care for children in classrooms and school spaces they are familiar with.

He says the province will provide $2 million to the three districts over two years, creating 180 new licensed child-care spaces.

Eby says the program gives families greater flexibility for school drop off and pickup times and saves time for parents commuting to multiple locations with their children.

“It’s good news for parents. Their kids are looked after before and after school in the same building where they spend their days in the K-to-12 program,” he said during a news conference outside Victoria’s George Jay Elementary School. “It is designed to grow and it will enable us to roll this program out right across the province.”