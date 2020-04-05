Three boats catch fire in Horseshoe Bay: West Vancouver fire department says

The West Vancouver fire department says three boats caught fire in Horseshoe Bay on Saturday.

The department says in a tweet that with the help of a Vancouver Fire Rescue boat, it was able to quickly contain and extinguish the flames.

Photos from the scene show thick plumes of smoke billowing from the bay and boats charred by fire.

Officials didn’t say what may have caused the blaze.

