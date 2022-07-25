Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle at the scene of a shooting, in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Two people were killed and two others injured after an early morning mass shooting in the suburban Vancouver-area community of Langley, B.C. A suspect was also killed by police.

Residents were awoken just after 6:20 a.m. by a direct-to-cellphone alert warning of “multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the City of Langley, with one incident in Langley Township involving transient victims.”

The alert said the suspect was a white male with dark hair, wearing brown coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, and was associated with a white vehicle.

A second alert was issued one hour later, saying the suspect was “no longer a threat.”

Langley is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Vancouver.

In a late-morning news release, the RCMP said one deceased man was located at Creekstone Place, and another at the Langley City bus loop. A woman shot near 203A Street and Fraser Highway was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police located a man matching the suspect description near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street and fired at him, killing the man. Another man was located nearby with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani, the assistant district commander for B.C.’s Lower Mainland region, said police are asking the public for assistance as they continue to investigate multiple locations throughout the Langley area.

“At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims,” he said in a statement.

In the Willowbrook Mall parking lot, a black police SUV was seen with what appeared to be nine bullet holes in the windshield and one in the driver’s side window. On the sidewalk, a bicycle lay on its side, with a number of personal belongings spilling out of a crate. A bloodied shoe and some clothing was seen in the middle of the road. At Cascades Casino, yellow police tape cordoned off an area around a shopping cart containing a number of items.

Earlier Monday, Langley RCMP Sergeant Rebecca Parslow told The Globe and Mail at least two victims were thought to be homeless.

Police warned the public to stay away from those two areas, as well as the Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

Monday’s incident is just the second in which B.C. has used the cellphone alert system, which is one form of the national Alert Ready’s “broadcast intrusive” technology. The first instance was for an Amber Alert in March.

