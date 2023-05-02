A small plane has crashed at the regional airport in Langley, B.C., after hitting a pickup truck while landing, sending three people to hospital.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the plane came down too low over the road beside the airport.

Jenkins says the plane went through a fence then crashed and caught fire, but the two occupants were able to escape before it was engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck was also injured in the collision, and a Langley RCMP news release says all three people were taken to hospital, the truck driver by ground ambulance and the others by air.

Jenkins says the firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but not before the plane was destroyed.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no cause has yet been determined.