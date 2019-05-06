 Skip to main content

British Columbia Three men who died in small plane crash were part of crew contracted by BC Wildfire Service

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Three men who died in small plane crash were part of crew contracted by BC Wildfire Service

SMITHERS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Three men who died when a small plane crashed northeast of Smithers, B.C., on Saturday were part of a crew contracted by the BC Wildfire Service to do aerial imaging.

Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer, said in a statement Monday that the department’s thoughts and sympathies go to the families and friends of those involved.

RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin said that the crash site was located by helicopter search crews in Babine River Corridor Provincial Park, about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.

Story continues below advertisement

“A conscious male passenger was seen outside the crash site, but due to the landscape the helicopter was unable to land,” Durnin said in a statement.

Instead, Durnin said, rescuers were lowered from the chopper further away and then hiked to the crash site.

Three other men – the pilot and two passengers – on the Cessna 182 did not survive the crash, the statement said.

The survivor was rescued by helicopter using a long line, then transported to medical care and police said he was in stable condition.

The statement said the bodies of the other three men have been recovered.

Both the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A safety board spokeswoman said it sent a team of investigators into the site on the weekend.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter