A photo of the mudslide on a stretch of Highway 99 about 280 kilometres north of Vancouver on Nov. 15, 2021. Four people are now confirmed dead and one remains missing after a mudslide near Lillooet B.C.Charlotte Hall/Handout

Three more people have been confirmed dead and another person remains missing after they were trapped in a mudslide near Lillooet that was prompted by catastrophic rainfall last week.

B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said Saturday the number of people who died now stands at four, and efforts to recover the fifth person have failed.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us in B.C., and my heart goes out to the many families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. At the BC Coroners Service, we will continue to do our best to determine the facts of these tragedies for the public record and, where possible, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future,” Ms. Lapointe said in a news release.

About 14,000 people remain under evacuation orders in several communities, and 4,700 people have registered for provincial assistance after fleeing their homes, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at a news conference Friday.

The province has introduced fuel rationing because the Trans Mountain Pipeline has been shut down so crews can examine damage to the span as a result of the floods. The pipeline is responsible for supplying British Columbians almost all of its fuel.

Merritt, a city of about 7,000, has been under an evacuation order since No. 15, when the town’s water treatment plant failed.

In an update on its website Saturday, the city warned that residents should not be consuming water from their taps, even if they boil it first.

“We need residents to know that this water has not been tested and is still under a ‘do not consume’ status,” the bulletin said.

In Abbotsford, Canadian Armed Forces members are working to fix a broken dike to protect the Sumas Prairie, a major farming area in B.C.’s Fraser Valley where flood waters have inundated farms and homes.

