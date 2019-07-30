Three rescued from float plane crash off B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says three people have been taken to hospital after a float plane crashed in the water near Sechelt, B.C.

The centre says several rescue crews were dispatched to assist after the crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

RCMP Constable Karen Whitby says a tugboat was near the crash scene, dropped its load and was able to rescue the three aboard the plane.

The centre says the float plane has sunk.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says it received a call form the centre at 12:48 p.m. regarding the crash and staged three paramedic ground units in Sechelt.

In a separate incident on Friday, rescue crews found four people dead and five injured after a float plane crashed on a remote island on B.C.’s central coast.

