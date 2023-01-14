Miriam Youngchief poses for a portrait at the retirement home where she lives in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 6. She moved from Ontario to Vancouver in the fall of 2019 to care for her sister, who has since died.Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

Shortly after Miriam Youngchief moved to British Columbia from Ontario, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, prompting health officials to shutter public spaces and direct people to stay home. In Vancouver, Ms. Youngchief suddenly found herself confined to her new studio apartment, alone and isolated.

A long-time peer volunteer with a mental-health crisis line back in Ontario, Ms. Youngchief understood the importance of human connection – and the impact of going without.

“The plan for how I was going to be living kind of fell through, so I was on my own,” said Ms. Youngchief, 75, who is a member of the Kehewin Cree Nation in Northern Alberta. “I don’t have a support network here. I was closed in this little space, and I needed to have human contact. I knew I wasn’t the only one. Our mental health has been affected by this pandemic.”

When an acquaintance in Ontario mentioned the Canadian Red Cross’s Friendly Calls program, she was immediately interested in using the service. The national program pairs trained Red Cross volunteers with adults seeking conversation for what are typically weekly phone calls. The calls are informal, can range from 20 minutes to an hour, and the volunteer can connect the person to community-based supports, such as mental-health resources, as needed.

People who seek out the program often cite loneliness or isolation as reasons why. Some have limited social or family connections, while others want to confide in people outside of their regular social circles. They tend to skew older, but anyone over 18 is welcomed.

Ms. Youngchief was paired with a woman in her 20s. Over weekly phone calls, Ms. Youngchief spoke of her background working with Indigenous friendship centres, her desire to find new work that allows her to contribute meaningfully to community and health issues that she didn’t want to worry family in Ontario about. In return, the young volunteer suggested several resources, and spoke of her own career ambitions and hopes of getting into a certain school.

“We share our stories, our learnings, the things that life is teaching us,” Ms. Youngchief said. “She’s in her 20s, so I get a youthful perspective. She’s such a kind and gentle person. She tells me that I’m still valuable, and I believe her because the things that I say that are important to her, she lets me know. She’s become like a granddaughter to me.”

Kenneth Dubeau signed on as a volunteer with the program early on in the pandemic, when restrictions disrupted social connections.

“I knew that COVID was having an impact on people, and the isolation was really getting to some people,” said Mr. Dubeau, 43, who is based in Victoria. “I know for myself, I had kind of shut down a bit. I was going out shopping every two weeks and had limited my social interactions.”

In the two years since, Mr. Dubeau has connected with three people, talking about everything from the pandemic, to the rising cost of gas and groceries, to holiday plans. He said the most memorable conversations are about developments not in the world, but in the person on the other end of the line.

He described his primary caller as an older man who first reached out because he felt isolated, and was concerned about a resulting loss of memory and language skills.

“There was one point where he started describing that he had connected with a resource in his community, doing some painting and making connections, and he was striking up conversations with people at the till when he was grocery shopping,” Mr. Dubeau said.

“He said this was outside of his normal behaviour, and it was something he was really happy to be doing because he felt something had been missing in his life. He attributed our conversations to the fact that he was able to make these social connections, and it really touched me to be a part of that.”

Asha Croggon, national director of the program, said its origins can be traced back to 20 years ago, when the Canadian Red Cross facilitated in-person meetings in certain areas of Toronto between volunteers and primarily older adults who were seeking more social support.

In 2016, the organization received funding to launch a three-year, phone-based program in Saskatchewan targeted at seniors, recognizing the impact of loneliness and isolation. As the pandemic took hold and need increased, corporate donations from Bell Let’s Talk allowed the program to expand nationally.

Since May, 2020, the program has facilitated 70,000 contacts by 873 volunteers, providing more than 1.7 million minutes of conversation nationally, Ms. Croggon said. That includes about 2,500 contacts by 118 volunteers and more than 100,000 minutes of support in B.C., which joined the program in May, 2021.

Ms. Croggon said the program connects those who may be feeling lonely “with a person who is going to listen to the answer to, ‘How are you?’ as opposed to using it as a greeting – who recognizes that just connecting with someone on a regular basis would add value to their life.”

She said volunteers tend to be innately compassionate, and embody the Red Cross’s fundamental principles, which include humanity, impartiality and neutrality. Volunteers are screened and trained, they call from anonymous numbers, and they do not meet up with the people they call.

Mr. Dubeau said serving as a volunteer has bolstered his own connection to community.

“With COVID happening, I was feeling a bit isolated and disconnected from the community,” he said.

“I wasn’t treating people like vectors, but I was certainly cautious of the interactions I was having, and this kind of opened up my world a little bit, allowing me to make a connection with somebody in such a safe environment. And then, to hear the progression of how things are going, it’s a really good feeling.”