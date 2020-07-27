 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Tight market for student housing at UVic to ease with 800 homes, Horgan says

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a news conference outside the legislature, in Victoria, on June 3, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government says it is on track to have nearly 800 student homes at the University of Victoria ready by 2022.

Premier John Horgan says the homes will be provided to UVic students at market rates, significantly relieving the tight rental market for student accommodation in Greater Victoria.

Horgan made the announcement at the campus where the two new housing facilities will be located, along with a dining hall, new study areas, Indigenous student lounge, shops and a small grocery.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the university says, when completed, the project will produce 621 new beds and 162 replacement beds for students.

Horgan says the construction is part of a government commitment to produce 5,000 student homes over the next six years in locations from Vancouver and Burnaby to Kamloops and the Okanagan.

The province says the UVic development is the first major capital project at the university since a new campus plan was completed in January 2016.

