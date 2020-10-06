Toddler dies after being hit by car in Coquitlam, B.C.

Police say a toddler has died after he and his mother were hit by a car while crossing a street in Coquitlam, B.C.

The two were hit at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Westwood Plateau neighbourhood.

A statement from Coquitlam RCMP says the boy was two-years-old and his mother, who was also hurt, is 36.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the investigation is just beginning but officers have already gathered clear dashcam video and independent witness statements.

He says neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors.

Police said earlier that the driver remained at the scene and was co-operating.

“At this early stage this appears to be a tragic event without any indication of criminal behaviour or negligence,” McLaughlin says in the statement.

He says parents should hold their children’s hands near busy streets and reminds drivers to be “extra watchful for kids who may do something unexpected.”

