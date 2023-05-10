Open this photo in gallery: RCMP officers in Red Serge wait for a change-of-command ceremony and parade to begin, in Langley, B.C., on Sept. 20, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The council for the Metro Vancouver Township of Langley, B.C., has voted for a plan to have its own RCMP detachment in a separation that the mayor says is over unfair costs.

The township currently shares the force with the City of Langley, but township Mayor Eric Woodward says the goal of a dedicated detachment is to improve services for its community, which is much larger geographically and growing at a faster rate than its neighbour.

Woodward says the township needs its police resources to be focused and serving its residents and taxpayers.

He says the township funds about three-quarters of the RCMP officers in the current detachment and has paid for 33 new officers over a dozen or so years, compared with one hired by the city.

He says there’s already an agreement in place for the township to buy out the city’s share of the police station at what he says is a “very reasonable cost.”

Woodward says the total price tag of the change, which could take up to four years, is still being calculated.