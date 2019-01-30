Transit officer shot on platform of Surrey SkyTrain station

An officer with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police was shot on the platform of a SkyTrain station in suburban Surrey during the Wednesday-evening rush hour, and has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Clint Hampton said the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in Scott Road station, located just south of the Fraser River.

“At this point in time, it’s an unfolding file so we have nothing to report on the suspect,” Sgt. Hampton said in an interview.

Dozens of police officers and vehicles responded to the incident.

Surrey resident Gurpreet Bassi said that he was driving to a class at the Justice Institute of B.C. when he ran into road blocks and flashing lights and turned around.

“The traffic was blocked – I couldn’t get to class,” he said.

The incident came as Surrey RCMP reported a “fluid and ongoing” police incident at Scott Road station on the light-rail system that runs through a number of Vancouver-region communities.

“We are investigating a shooting, the suspect has not been located and may be armed,” RCMP for B.C.’s second-largest city said in a tweet.

Corporal Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP said they received calls from the public of shots fired at the SkyTrain station. She said she had no information on where, at the station, the shooting occurred.

She said that police have sealed off the scene, and are now looking for the suspect.

“We are seeking an armed suspect and have lots of resources deployed at this time,” she said.

In the meantime, SkyTrain service is running through the area without stopping at Scott Road.

Sgt. Hampton said it is the first time in the 11-year history of the force that one of their officers has been shot.

He said he had no details on the record of the officer.