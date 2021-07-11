Transport Canada orders restrictions on rail traffic in areas with extreme fire risk

Open this photo in gallery A partially burned railway track that crosses the river into Lytton, B.C. July 9, 2021. Jackie Dives / The Globe and Mail Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

Transport Canada has ordered new safety measures for rail operators aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires following speculation that the fire that destroyed the village of Lytton, B.C., and killed two people was sparked by a passing train.

The measures include requiring railway companies such as Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Co. to limit train speeds in areas of the country facing extreme risk of fires.

The order, which came into effect Sunday morning and will remain in place until Oct. 31, comes amid an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board into whether a freight train sparked the fire that destroyed most of Lytton. The blaze came after an intense heat wave that saw temperatures in the community hit almost 50 C, setting a national record and prompting dire warnings about the worsening effects of climate change.

There has been widespread speculation among Lytton residents that the fire was caused by a passing train, and TSB chair Kathy Fox has said there are videos that appear to show smoke coming from trains in the region.

On Friday, railway traffic around Lytton was halted for 48 hours as residents were given temporary access to the town.

First Nations leaders in the area have said they are prepared to block trains if railway companies and the provincial government do not address their concerns about recovery plans for their communities and rail traffic in the region.

Sunday’s order requires CN and CP to consult with Indigenous governments and governing bodies near Lytton regarding the presence of fire hazards in the area.

The order also requires that the conductor on any train running through the Lytton area be responsible for reporting any blazes or smoldering areas to rail traffic control.

