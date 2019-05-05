 Skip to main content

British Columbia Transportation Safety Board confirms 4 passengers were on plane that crashed near Smithers, B.C.

SMITHERS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that four people were on board a small plane that crashed near Smithers, B.C.

TSB spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says a pilot and three passengers were aboard, but the agency cannot confirm the number of people who died in the Saturday crash.

RCMP say at least one person was killed, but Cpl. Madonna Saunderson couldn’t confirm the conditions of the other three aboard.

The BC Coroners Service was unavailable on Sunday.

The Cessna 182 sent out a transmission from its emergency locator Saturday morning, prompting a search by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

When the site was found, a rescue technician was lowered by cable from a helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was turned over to police.

