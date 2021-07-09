Transportation Safety Board sends investigators to Lytton, B.C., amid speculation a train may have sparked deadly fire

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are examining whether a freight train caused the fire that burned down the village of Lytton in British Columbia’s Interior and killed two people.

The TSB said in a statement Friday that it is “deploying a team of investigators following a fire potentially involving a freight train in Lytton, British Columbia,” the statement said. “The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.”

Separately, Transport Canada halted railway traffic around Lytton for 48 hours as residents were granted temporary access to the devastated town. The ministerial order, which took effect Friday at midnight, came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with First Nations leaders who threatened to block railway activity unless they were more included in the recovery plans.

There has been widespread speculation among residents in the community that a passing train sparked the fire, which broke out last Wednesday and spread quickly throughout Lytton, destroying most of the community. The fire followed in intense heat wave that saw temperatures in Lytton hit nearly 50 C — the hottest ever recorded in Canada — and prompted warnings about the worsening effects of climate change.

The ministerial order prevents Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Co. from moving trains on their networks between Kamloops and Boston Bar. The only exceptions are for emergency fire response, and maintenance and repair work. Lytton sits between those two communities.

Neither railway company responded to messages seeking comment.

Omar Alghabra, the federal Minister of Transport, said in a statement that the government is committed to supporting those affected by the wildfires in B.C.

“This ministerial order is being put in place in the interest of safe railway operations and to protect residents who are temporarily returning to inspect their homes as safely as possible,” he said in a statement detailing the railway halt.

Marc Miller, the federal Minister of Indigenous Services, in the same statement noted governments must “meaningfully” respond to concerns from First Nations.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we all listen to the voices of Indigenous leaders and engage meaningfully on a path forward that respects their needs and priorities, while ensuring rail safety and security,” he said.

Last week’s fire forced an immediate evacuation of the town and surrounding First Nations.

Matt Pasco, chair of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, or NNTC, said his group was prepared to stop train activity unless they were better included in the recovery plans. He said this should include plans for resuming train activity. He and Janet Webster, chief of the Lytton First Nation, met with Mr. Trudeau on Thursday.

Mr. Pasco said representatives from the NNTC would be among the investigators in Lytton.

“We need to be involved,” he said in an interview on Friday.