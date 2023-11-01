A Halloween candy scare has been resolved in Colwood, B.C.

RCMP in the community west of Victoria had issued a news release asking parents into check their children’s trick-or-treat candy.

The Mounties made the request after a person called to say they may have mistakenly handed out their medication for Parkinson’s disease.

The caller reported at least four small packs of medication were missing.

But West Shore RCMP now say the person reached out again to say the medication had been found elsewhere in the home.