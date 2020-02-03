 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Truck carrying three missing men found in Sooke River by RCMP

Sooke, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The RCMP in British Columbia say a pickup truck that three missing men were travelling in was found in the Sooke River on Sunday.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says there is no indication of any suspicious circumstances involving the disappearance of the three men.

Two bodies were recovered after the truck was found, and police believe the bodies are those of two of the missing men, although they have not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continued the search for the third man on Monday.

Manseau says a police underwater dive team was helping in the search.

The three men, all 20 years old, set out Friday night from a home in Sooke at the peak of a rainstorm that dropped up to 14 centimetres of rain in some areas.

A helicopter was used in the search and hundreds of people turned out Saturday and Sunday with ATVs and four-wheel drives to help look for the men.

Police said it is unclear where Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and AJ Jensen were heading when they left the home on Friday night.

Manseau says Sooke RCMP appreciated the outpouring of help by volunteers for the search.

“This really shows what kind of great community Sooke is when there is a tragedy like this, everyone bands together to support one another.”

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies