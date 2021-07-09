Trudeau announces $1.3-billion for SkyTrain spur in Surrey and Langley, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an announcement and news conference at Lafarge Lake Park, in Coquitlam, B.C., on July 8, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The federal government is providing up to $1.3 billion to extend Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain line through Surrey and Langley.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Surrey today with the SkyTrain line in the background and several protesters yelling in the plaza behind him.

He says the extension is 16 kilometres long and includes eight stations, three bus exchanges and 30 more SkyTrains.

Trudeau, who was flanked by Infrastructure Catherine McKenna, B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and other politicians, says the project will create thousands of jobs and cut pollution.

In 2018, Trudeau announced federal government funding for a light rail line through Surrey, but a newly elected council passed a motion just months later cancelling the system in favour of a SkyTrain extension linked to other Metro Vancouver cities.

Trudeau has made several campaign-style stops this week in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.