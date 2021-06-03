 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Trudeau, Horgan talk Kamloops residential school remains, next steps

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber following the prorogation address in the chamber ahead of the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has spoken with Premier John Horgan about the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Indian residential school site in Kamloops, B.C., as well as potential next steps.

Discovery of children’s remains at Kamloops residential school ‘stark example of violence’ inflicted upon Indigenous peoples

The Kamloops residential school’s unmarked graves: What we know about the children’s remains, and Canada’s reaction so far

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says they spoke about the work both governments are doing in relation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action as well as new federal funding.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced $27 million Wednesday to support Indigenous communities and their partners in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools.

Trudeau’s office says Horgan and the prime minister also discussed a commitment to ensure their respective work on reconciliation is centred on Indigenous cultural practices.

Horgan said Tuesday that B.C. has an obligation to ensure the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are realized.

However, he stopped short of offering financial aid to other ground-penetrating radar efforts at former residential school sites.

