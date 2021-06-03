Trudeau, Horgan talk Kamloops residential school remains, next steps

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber following the prorogation address in the chamber ahead of the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has spoken with Premier John Horgan about the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Indian residential school site in Kamloops, B.C., as well as potential next steps.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says they spoke about the work both governments are doing in relation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action as well as new federal funding.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced $27 million Wednesday to support Indigenous communities and their partners in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools.

Trudeau’s office says Horgan and the prime minister also discussed a commitment to ensure their respective work on reconciliation is centred on Indigenous cultural practices.

Horgan said Tuesday that B.C. has an obligation to ensure the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are realized.

However, he stopped short of offering financial aid to other ground-penetrating radar efforts at former residential school sites.

