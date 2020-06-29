 Skip to main content
Two BC Ferries vessels join rescue efforts after small boat takes on water east of Nanaimo

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Two BC Ferries vessels joined rescue efforts in Georgia Strait Sunday as a small boat began taking on water east of Nanaimo.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said the 6.5-metre vessel ran into trouble just after 4 p.m.

Several coast guard vessels and the ferries Queen of Oak Bay and Queen of Cowichan responded to the call.

Three people were taken off the stricken boat and a spokeswoman at the rescue co-ordination centre said no one was hurt.

The event wrapped the day on a positive note for the Queen of Oak Bay after BC Ferries said the ship was more than two hours behind schedule Sunday due to the rescue, as well as heavy traffic and a broken down vehicle.

The Coastal Renaissance on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route also posted a marathon voyage Sunday when it had to be towed back to Nanaimo after a mechanical breakdown, finally reaching the dock early Monday, six hours after it left.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

