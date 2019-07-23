 Skip to main content

Two B.C. teens thought missing now considered suspects in three deaths, RCMP say

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

The Canadian Press

RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are considered suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese and an unidentified man found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle.

Shoihet says McLeod and Schmegelsky were last seen in northern Saskatchewan, driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

Shoihet says if anyone spots these teens, both six-foot-4 inches tall and weighing around 169 pounds, consider them dangerous and don’t approach, instead call 911.

She says police initially thought the pair had been missing when their burned-out truck and camper was found a few kilometres from the body of the unidentified man near Dease Lake.

Now, she says, investigators have new information that leads them to believe the teenagers are suspects in all three deaths.

