British Columbia

Two charged in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside shooting

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Police say two people have been charged in connection with a targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The Vancouver Police Department says a 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the shooting at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The department announced Tuesday that it has arrested Thomas Brown, 26, and Desirae Cardinal, 31, who are both from Vancouver and are now in custody.

Police say both have been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and Brown has also been charged with possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Four people were injured in three separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in the troubled downtown neighbourhood.

Police say the first was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday, the second occurred a few hours later and the third happened early Monday morning.

“The investigations into the three shootings this past weekend remain very active and identifying those involved has been a departmental priority,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release.

“Although Crown counsel has approved charges in Monday’s shooting, we believe there were others involved in these three incidents. It’s very important we hear from anyone with information about these shootings.”

Police are appealing for dashcam or cell phone video from anyone who was in the area.

