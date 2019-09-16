 Skip to main content

British Columbia Two dead, two critically injured after highway crash on Vancouver Island

Two dead, two critically injured after highway crash on Vancouver Island

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Two people have been killed and two others have been critically injured in a highway crash on Vancouver Island.

RCMP in Campbell River say the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 19, just north of the city, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Const. Maury Tyre says in a release that the two people who lost their lives died at the scene.

He says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Another accident happened on Vancouver Island over the weekend when a bus carrying University of Victoria students skidded off a gravel road near Port Alberni during a school-related trip on Friday evening.

Two of the 45 students aboard were killed.

The university opened up counselling services for survivors on Sunday and says additional support will be offered to help students continue their studies.

