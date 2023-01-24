Two people are dead and two more are hurt in separate avalanches in British Columbia’s backcountry.

Heli-skiing operator CMH Nomads says two guests and a guide were caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke on Monday.

CMH president Rob Rohn says in a statement that two of the three people were fully buried by the slide and were located by their transceivers.

He says both guests were unresponsive when they were pulled from the snow and were later pronounced dead in hospital.

The guide was transferred by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital and is in stable condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was called Monday afternoon following a separate slide near Cherryville east of Vernon, B.C., where one person was taken to hospital.