Two killed in hit-and-run in Kamloops, B.C.; one arrest made

A man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash in the British Columbia Interior.

Kamloops RCMP say the arrest was made Sunday after police identified the registered owner of a pickup truck involved in a collision with a sedan several hours earlier.

Two people in the car died, another suffered life-threatening injuries and a fourth was also badly hurt.

Thompson Rivers University says the four people were current and former international students at the school.

The university did not provide more details out of respect for the families but says counselling is available for students, faculty and staff.

First responders at the scene said the driver of the pickup and possibly a passenger fled before police arrived.

RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the involvement of the man under arrest is still being investigated and the identity of the pickup driver has not yet been determined.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who was walking nearby when the crash occurred, but left a short time later.

Police and the BC Coroners Service have not commented on the identities of the two people killed pending notification of next-of-kin.