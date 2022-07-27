Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Mr. Malik, a wealthy businessman who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, was fatally shot on the morning of July 14 as he sat in his vehicle near his Surrey business.

Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, were charged Wednesday. The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Malik was among three people charged in the June 23, 1985, bombing, which killed 329 people, including 280 Canadian citizens and permanent residents, when an airliner that originated in Vancouver exploded off the coast of Ireland. Two baggage handlers at the Tokyo airport were also killed in another explosion the same day.

The terrorist attack, Canada’s worst mass murder, exposed flaws in the country’s security systems and drew attention to Sikh extremism in this country. A public inquiry issued a report in 2010 that blamed a “cascading series of errors” by police, intelligence officers and air safety regulators and prompted then-prime minister Stephen Harper to apologize to the victims’ families.

Police said earlier this month that people driving a white Honda CRV appeared to have been waiting for Mr. Malik for hours before he was gunned down. That same vehicle was later located burned out, not far from the shooting scene.

More to come.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.