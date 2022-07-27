Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets, was shot in his vehicle outside his business in Surrey, B.C., on July 14.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez have been charged.

Police said after the murder that a vehicle with people inside had waited for hours before Malik showed up and was shot.

The same vehicle, a white Honda CRV, was found burned not far from the scene of the shooting.

Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were found not guilty of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985.

