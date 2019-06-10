Two men dead, three people in hospital after boats collide on B.C. lake

The bodies of two men have been recovered from Osoyoos Lake in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan, following a high-speed collision between two power boats.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda says a specialized police dive team located the bodies of a 35-year-old Kamloops man and a 36-year-old Maple Ridge man on Sunday evening.

The men were aboard a boat that witnesses say flew into the air and immediately sank after T-boning another boat on the lake just south of Osoyoos.

Three men in the second vessel managed to cling to a portion of its hull and were rescued by other boaters who rushed to assist.

Bayda says two of the survivors were taken to hospital in critical condition while a third was listed in stable condition.

Bayda says RCMP crews remain on the lake attempting to raise what’s left of both boats from the bottom, and an investigation into a cause of the crash continues.

