British Columbia Two men dead, three people in hospital after boats collide on B.C. lake

Osoyoos, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The bodies of two men have been recovered from Osoyoos Lake in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan, following a high-speed collision between two power boats.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda says a specialized police dive team located the bodies of a 35-year-old Kamloops man and a 36-year-old Maple Ridge man on Sunday evening.

The men were aboard a boat that witnesses say flew into the air and immediately sank after T-boning another boat on the lake just south of Osoyoos.

Three men in the second vessel managed to cling to a portion of its hull and were rescued by other boaters who rushed to assist.

Bayda says two of the survivors were taken to hospital in critical condition while a third was listed in stable condition.

Bayda says RCMP crews remain on the lake attempting to raise what’s left of both boats from the bottom, and an investigation into a cause of the crash continues.

