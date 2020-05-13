 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Two men face dozens of charges as Vancouver police probe surge in break-ins

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Two men face a total of 70 separate charges and Vancouver police say the arrests will likely have a significant effect on the number of commercial break-ins across the city.

A statement from police says detectives have been investigating an increase in break-ins at area businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Businesses forced to close due to physical distancing requirements have been targeted and police say their investigation has identified several possible suspects.

Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Palanio was arrested two weeks ago and 44-year-old Shane Duhamel was taken into custody April 3.

Police say Duhamel is accused of 40 charges, including 14 of break-and-enter, and 21 of failing to comply with a probation order, while 30 counts have been laid against Palanio, including seven of break-and-enter.

Both men, who are from Burnaby, remain in custody awaiting their next court dates.

