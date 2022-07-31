Police say what appears to be a targeted shooting of three men at a Surrey, B.C. sports park has now resulted in two deaths.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could be related to the Saturday afternoon shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Police say in a statement that officers were called to the park Saturday where they found three males suffering from gun shot wounds.

Police say one of the men died at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the second victim died.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.

Investigators are working to confirm the identities of the victims and any connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.