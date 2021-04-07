Two people killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous, B.C.

Two people have died in a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Sicamous, B.C.

RCMP say a 73-year-old man driving a pickup crossed the centre line and hit a sedan coming in the opposite direction.

The man, from Sicamous, and a 46-year-old woman from nearby Salmon Arm were killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon and road and weather conditions were not contributing factors.

No one else was in either vehicle.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours while they completed their investigation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.