 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Two suspects under investigation for assault of blogger’s friend

Xiao Xu
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gao Bingchen is seen outside his home in Surrey, B.C., on Oct. 29, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Two people are under investigation in connection with the beating of a friend of Vancouver-area blogger Gao Bingchen, who has been critical of a fugitive Chinese tycoon with links to former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Last week, two people protesting against Mr. Gao were arrested by Surrey RCMP after they allegedly hit and kicked human rights activist Louis Huang, a friend of Mr. Gao. Mr. Huang was hospitalized and said one of his front teeth and bones around his right eye were broken.

The protesters are supporters of Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire. They are among dozens of people that have been gathering almost daily in front of Mr. Gao’s home in Surrey, B.C. They accuse the media personality of being an agent for the Chinese government, which Mr. Gao has denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police arrested two people associated with the protests after an assault took place. She said the pair has been released with a future court appearance and an order not to be in the area of Mr. Gao’s home. She said a report will be forwarded to Crown counsel to determine if charges will be laid.

According to a video captured by Mr. Gao’s surveillance camera and posted by Mr. Gao on his social media, the protesters were talking to Mr. Huang at first. But suddenly, the chat turned violent, with Mr. Huang then pushed to the ground, hit and kicked multiple times in his head.

“[I] felt frightened, hard to believe,” Mr. Huang said in an interview.

The protesters usually set up tents in a public area across from Mr. Gao’s house and often put up cameras facing Mr. Gao’s house to live-stream activities. In a video they posted last Wednesday, the two protesters were talking to Mr. Huang at a distance while Mr. Huang was smoking. The pair then approached Mr. Huang, with one leaning his face close to Mr. Huang.

On that video, they say Mr. Huang blew smoke into their faces, an unsafe act during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Mr. Huang said he had been planning to accompany Mr. Gao to visit RCMP and Surrey City Hall, asking them again to take action to end the protest. Mr. Gao has said he has received death threats from the protesters and has reported them to the police.

Story continues below advertisement

“But the police didn’t provide us with any protection measures, which resulted in the injury of my visitor,” Mr. Gao said.

Cpl. Sturko confirmed the police are investigating a report of uttering threats and evaluating whether the demonstrations require further action.



Mr. Gao used to be a columnist for a Chinese-language newspaper in the Vancouver area. In 2016, his column was abruptly cancelled when he wrote critically about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. After that, Mr. Gao has been publishing articles on WeChat and created his own YouTube channel, which has near 30,000 subscribers.

He attracted attention from Mr. Guo and his supporters after he repeatedly criticized Mr. Guo and questioned his credibility. Earlier this year, Mr. Guo, in several videos, asked his followers to take action to “eliminate traitors” who serve the Chinese Communist Party across the world. The Surrey blogger was on the list, along with others that include prominent Chinese dissidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Guo is a real estate magnate who fled to the United States in late 2014 after he was accused of money laundering, bribery and rape by the Chinese government. Since he left, he has styled himself as an insider capable of taking down the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Guo is the owner of the yacht where police arrested Mr. Bannon on fraud charges this year. Mr. Guo and Mr. Bannon have been partners in several ventures, according to the Washington Post.

In June, 2020, Mr. Guo and Mr. Bannon founded New Federal State of China, a self-proclaimed pro-democracy group. Protesters against Mr. Gao often wear uniforms with the logo of this group.



We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies