British Columbia

Two teens pepper sprayed in Port Coquitlam

The Canadian Press
RCMP in Port Coquitlam say several youths have been identified, and charges are likely, after two teens were pepper-sprayed outside a Port Coquitlam school early yesterday afternoon.

A statement from police says the two victims were sitting in a car in the parking lot of Terry Fox Secondary when the group of young males approached and the spray was released.

Corporal Michael McLaughlin says police are satisfied that all potential suspects have been identified and investigators are determining which charges should be laid.

The doors of the high school were locked and no one was allowed to enter or leave until police gave the all-clear, and McLaughlin says – apart from the two affected by the pepper spray – no injuries were reported.

