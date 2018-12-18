Two-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after encounter with a cougar in Mission, B.C.

A two-year-old boy has minor injuries after an encounter with a cougar in a park in Mission, B.C., on Monday.
Sgt. Todd Hunter with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the boy was with an adult and other children walking in Cascade Falls Trail.
Hunter says the boy has a puncture wound to his arm and some minor scratches on his back.
He says officers responded to the area to ensure all others in the group weren’t hurt.
The service says the park will remain closed until officers can determine its safe to use the area again.
