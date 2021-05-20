Two-year-old child dies after falling from window at home in Vernon, B.C.

A two-year-old child has died after a fall from a third-storey window at a home in Vernon, B.C.
A statement from RCMP says it happened Saturday, May 15.
The toddler was taken to hospital and police say they were informed about the fall the next day.
The statement does not say when the child died.
RCMP say no criminality is suspected in the death.
The BC Coroners Service is carrying out a separate investigation.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.