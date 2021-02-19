UBC medical professor takes on a new role as pandemic safety consultant for Netflix

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

UBC medical professor takes on a new role as pandemic safety consultant for Netflix

Ian Bailey
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Adam Lund in Port Moody, B.C., on Feb. 15, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Not long ago, medical professor Adam Lund might have just watched Netflix programming. But now, in the midst of a pandemic, the University of British Columbia academic is advising the streaming giant on how to safely produce movies and TV series.

It began last summer when his sideline work in live events led to consulting on a few Netflix shows. Then, that expanded into work on productions in B.C., Alberta and Ontario – where Dr. Lund is licensed to practice medicine. His work has since gone beyond that to offer broader advice on production during the viral outbreak.

“If a complicated system like a film set is able to combine strategies that are coming from [global medical authorities] and apply them to real circumstances, it seems possible that other less complicated environments could apply similar strategies and continue to make a safe workplace,” the clinical professor of emergency medicine said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“So maybe that’s a takeaway.”

A U.S. Netflix spokesperson confirmed that Dr. Lund has been advising the streaming service on health and safety issues.

With the onset of the pandemic last March, the global feature film and TV production sector went into a pause that left thousands of workers unemployed. In B.C. alone, about 70,000 people work in the industry. However, production has gradually resumed with new protocols and approaches to allow production while trying to ward off the risk of COVID-19 infection. It has been a challenge given the nature of close-quarters work on a film set.

Masks, physical distancing, temperature checks and testing are the new norm across the industry. Dr. Lund speaks of a Swiss Cheese model of layering various protections atop each other and reaching a point where workers can focus on the creative aspects of their jobs and less on safety worries.

Now on a sabbatical to focus on the Netflix assignment, Dr. Lund figures he has been involved in dozens of productions in Canada and around the world. He declined to name specific films or TV series, though Netflix work in B.C. has included The Adam Project, the latest feature film for Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds.

Before the pandemic, Dr. Lund says his production experience was limited to work as an extra, when he was in high school. He had also done some on-set work providing medical assistance to performers and crew.

Of his work during the pandemic, Dr. Lund said, “You’re there as a resource to chat about scripts and scenes that have a higher risk where people are coming close together. Or there are stunts or dancing or intimacy where, creatively, you have performers without masks who, through the nature of what they are doing, would meet the definition of close contact.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Every single scene is broken down with a COVID lens applied and [it’s] ‘Do we have to?’ And if we have to, how do we do it with the least amount of time, the least amount of repetitions.”

He noted that safety teams have always been a part of productions, with infectious-disease experts now newcomers to the process. He says there’s too much work to allow one expert for each production.

“At a one-to-one basis, you run out of people very quickly so the structure has evolved to having groups of infection prevention-team members covering a number of shows whether that’s in a region or across a genre,” he said.

Much has to go right for a production to be successful. It’s one thing when work is under way in the relatively predictable environment of a soundstage or studio, but then comes the challenge of moving out to location.

“You have to replan and reimplement your strategies in that new location. You have to scout ahead for where you are going to do your next thing,” he said.

Dr. Lund noted that the PPE that works in a hospital may not work so well outdoors in winter temperatures. “It’s been fun and interesting to work with team members on the ground who keep us honest, and say, ‘Great advice. Here’s why it won’t work.’ ”

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the number of pandemic cases on Netflix productions he has been involved in, Dr. Lund said he could not speak to individual cases, but there have been no spikes in on-set transmission. There has been little information reported on case counts in the B.C. production sector.

“I would [say] there have probably been COVID-related circumstances on every production and every type of work site in most industries because of what’s happening in the communities. I think the important question is whether or not there has been any trend or pattern of acquisition or spread in the context of the workplace,” he said.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies