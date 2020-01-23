Uber and Lyft approved to operate in Metro Vancouver

Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, bringing ride-hailing one step closer to finally launching in the Vancouver area after years of delays.

The two U.S.-based ride-hailing giants will now need to secure vehicle insurance and work with municipalities to ensure they’re in compliance with local bylaws, the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) said on Thursday.

A pair of Canadian companies, Kater and ReRyde, had their applications rejected by the PTB.

Lyft said it is working with municipalities on business licences and will announce its initial operating area once those are in place. The company has launched efforts in Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver to build its roster of drivers.

Uber hopes to launch “very soon, once we have obtained a business licence from the City of Vancouver and purchased insurance from ICBC,” its head of Western Canada Michael van Hemmen said in a statement.

Metro Vancouver mayors committed in December to create a single business licence for ride-hailing companies after plans for separate city fees raised concerns that the compounding costs would deter drivers and limit consumer choice.

In its decision on Kater, the PTB concluded that the B.C.-based company’s revenue projections were unrealistic and that it hadn’t properly accounted for market competition. Kater operated briefly under a hybrid taxi-app model in Vancouver last year, and the PTB said plans to charge rates close to taxis would put it at a further disadvantage.

ReRyde, which operates in Manitoba, also failed in its bid to service Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

The PTB has now completed reviews on six of the 29 ride-hailing applications it received. Addressing criticism about delays in the approval process, the board pointed to the large volume of applications and said it is hoping to issue further decisions as quickly as possible.

B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena had said she expected ride-hailing services to be in operation by this past Christmas, but the PTB only approved one application – outside the Lower Mainland – by that time.