British Columbia

Uber looks to allay rider-safety concerns with new app

Hina Imam
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Dalya Al Masri called an Uber last week to take her home from Robson Street. The ride started off all right, but then the driver asked the former UBC political science student if she’d like to stop for coffee. She declined the invitation, but he persisted.

Ms. Al Masri, 22, said the driver pointed out that, now that he knew where she lived, perhaps they could get together another time. She cut the ride short and managed the five-minute walk the rest of the way home on her own.

“I have heard worse stories from people, so this was just like a bad incident,” Ms. Al Masri said in an interview.

But she also added: “In terms of private information, the app has everything, which can also be a problem.”

In 2018, Uber’s safety report revealed that some 3,000 sexual assaults were reported in the United States after a ride-hailing transaction. Since then, the company has been working to allay customers’ concerns with a new app, RideCheck, intended to function as a safety feature.

RideCheck, launched in Canada on Feb. 11, can detect when an Uber vehicle has stopped for longer than usual. It will then send a push notification to both the rider and the driver inquiring if everything is okay.

The new app also includes an emergency button that allows passengers and drivers to report issues to Uber’s safety team. Users can share their trip status with family and friends in real time. And in the event of a crash, an Uber team is alerted and can help with insurance claims.

“We try to think about the possible things that people would want to do in such situations,” said Sachin Kansal, senior director of product management for safety products at Uber.

Uber hasn’t decided definitively how long an unusual stop would need to be before passenger and driver receive a notification. The app must also take in to account ordinary possibilities for delay, such as traffic congestion and rider-initiated stops. Mr. Kansal says the company is still working on the feature.

The long-stop detection has launched across Canada, but the crash detection isn’t available in Quebec yet.

Dan Hara, a transportation consultant, appreciates the safety efforts of ride-hailing companies, but says the app isn’t a guarantee of safety. People will develop creative ways to get around the app, he said.

He emphasized that passengers should take precautions, such as ensuring the vehicle licence plate and the driver’s ID match the ride that was hailed.

He also noted that taxis are equipped with cameras, which are not required in Uber vehicles.

And he pointed out that taxi passengers can complain to the regulator, Consumer Protection BC, and suggested ride-hailing passengers should have the same avenue.

