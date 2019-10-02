 Skip to main content

British Columbia University of British Columbia fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

UBC campus in Vancouver.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

All social functions at University of British Columbia fraternities have been indefinitely suspended after allegations were made that several students were drugged over the weekend.

The school’s Interfraternity Council says in a statement posted to Facebook that it takes any issue concerning safety seriously in announcing the suspension of social functions.

Ainsley Carry, the university’s vice president of students, says the school received information via Twitter on Tuesday night that students may have been drugged at a fraternity party on the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, he says staff asked the RCMP to open an investigation Wednesday morning but the local detachment had not received any complaints at that time.

An interview request with Carry was declined, but the statement says no reports of drugging in the “Fraternity Village” had been filed with campus security either.

It asks anyone with information to report it to the RCMP, which declined comment but said a statement is forthcoming.

The school’s statement comes after economics professor Marina Adshade tweeted that one of her students had been drugged.

“One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus,” asserts the post sent on Tuesday afternoon.

She says in another tweet that the student gave her permission to post about the incident on Twitter.

