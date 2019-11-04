 Skip to main content

British Columbia

University of Northern British Columbia Faculty Association issues 72-hour strike notice

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The union representing faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

The UNBC Faculty Association says pickets will go up at the Prince George campus, the Terrace campus, and at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre on Thursday morning if a deal is not reached.

The union says the university will continue to update students and staff with official decisions, including the status of classes following Monday’s strike notice.

It says the university tabled an offer in June that included an average salary increase of about 14 per cent over three years for tenure-track and tenured faculty members.

University spokesman Matt Wood says UNBC remains committed at this point to negotiating with the faculty association at the table.

The university in Prince George has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty.

