The United States government is joining calls for Canada to participate in a probe of cross-border pollution coming from coal mines in southern British Columbia.

In a statement released last week, the U.S. State Department says President Joe Biden supports a joint investigation of selenium coming from Teck Resource’s Elk Valley coal mines, which flows into rivers and lakes south of the border.

The statement says a study that included both countries would build trust and lead to impartial recommendations to fix the problem.

Several American groups, including the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. tribes, have asked the commission that oversees transboundary water disputes to look into the issue.

The State Department now says a joint investigation that includes Canada also has the support of the White House.

Six months after it was first asked to join research led by the International Joint Commission, Canada said earlier this month it’s still considering the option.

