 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

U.S. wildfire smoke leads to alerts, health warnings in southern B.C.

Nick Wells
Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Smoke fills the sky and blankets the Vancouver skyline, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Air quality warnings have been issued for large sections of southern British Columbia as wildfire smoke from the United States is pushed north.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued air quality warnings for Vancouver Island and parts of British Columbia’s Interior region.

The agency has issued air quality alerts for large parts of southern B.C. and the air quality health index lists the central and south Okanagan as “very high risk” followed by Victoria and Saanich on Vancouver Island as “high risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

The government recommends rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to better protect your health during high-risk and very high-risk air quality warnings.

An air quality advisory has also been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District due to fine particulate matter, which is expected to last through at least Tuesday night.

Carol Connolly, a public information officer with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in the U.S., said the smoke is likely from the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires in northern Washington state, which have grown to a combined size of 1,365 square kilometres.

“Come Thursday, those easterly winds will start to ease up pushing out of the area,” she said. “I think we’re in it for a couple of days and we may see some relief toward the end of the week.”

The state has seen a relatively average fire season until the past 24 hours, Connolly added.

“This has been our big push from the summer. With these fires … they were wind-driven, which increased the size dramatically,” she said.

Connolly said the source of the fires is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The smoke comes as B.C. deals with a below-average wildfire season.

Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the province has seen a decrease in fires compared to this time last year.

“Especially with COVID and everything, definitely it’s been a relief for sure that the season has been more mild than previous, recent years,” she said.

In 2019, B.C. had experienced roughly 800 fires by the start of September. This year, the province has seen 606 fires.

The province had three wildfires of note on Tuesday, with the largest listed as the Doctor Creek fire, which was 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats and had burned almost 80 square kilometres of land.

The Christie Mountain fire six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls had burned just over 21 square kilometres of land, and the Talbott Creek fire about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar was an estimated 539 hectares in size.

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies