Vancouver adopts bylaw to cut lawn, garden watering to two days a week during summer

Despite an unusually wet April, the City of Vancouver is looking ahead to the parched days of summer as it announces new watering restrictions, beginning May 1.

A news release from the city says councillors have approved a bylaw that aligns with the regional district of Metro Vancouver’s water-conservation plan and cuts permitted lawn and garden watering to two days a week from three days.

Homes with even-numbered addresses will be allowed to water between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays while homes with odd-numbered addresses can water at those times on Thursdays and Sundays.

All non-residential properties will be permitted to water at those times on Friday, while businesses can water between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on either Monday or Tuesday depending on whether the address is even or odd.

Violators face fines of $250 to $1,000, and the regulations remain in effect until Oct. 15.

Daniel Roberge, director of water, sewer and green infrastructure, says climate change and Vancouver’s growing population are putting pressure on the regional water supply and the new rules ensure treated water is primarily used for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

“Fewer watering days still allow for healthy landscapes and will help us make sure we have enough water to last through the dry summer months,” Mr. Roberge says in the release.

He also says Vancouver can potentially defer the need for expensive expansion of its water system if it can reduce the per-person use of treated drinking water.