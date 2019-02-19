 Skip to main content

Canada Vancouver Aquarium to return to court over city bylaw banning whales, dolphins

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Vancouver Aquarium to return to court over city bylaw banning whales, dolphins

Vancouve
The Canadian Press
Comments

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has sent the Vancouver Aquarium back to court over its attempt to quash a park board bylaw banning whales and dolphins in city parks.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation passed a bylaw amendment that banned cetaceans being brought to or kept in city parks in May 2017 after two beluga whales died in captivity at the aquarium.

The aquarium, which is located in Stanley Park, launched a judicial review seeking to set aside the amendment on four grounds, including that the park board’s licence agreement with the facility prevented it from applying the change.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

In this 2000 file photo, a killer whale is given a touch on his head by a trainer as he performs at the Vancouver Aquarium.

WAYNE LEIDENFROST/VCRP

A B.C. Supreme Court judge agreed with the aquarium and declared the bylaw amendment void, but a panel of three Appeal Court judges overturned that ruling in a decision issued Tuesday.

The latest judgment says a municipality cannot weaken its legislative powers in a licence agreement unless expressly authorized by a law, and there’s nothing in the Vancouver Charter that would enable that.

The high court sent the matter back to the B.C. Supreme Court for determination of the aquarium’s other three grounds challenging the bylaw amendment.

The aquarium’s operator, the Ocean Wise Conservation Association, says in a statement that the matters raised by the appeal are of great significance to the facility’s operations.

“We will need to take the time necessary to review the judgment with our legal counsel and consider the implications it may have on our organization before determining our future course of action or making any further public statements about these matters,” the statement says.

The park board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The aquarium announced last year it would no longer house dolphins or whales, but said it was important to continue to pursue the court case because it opposed the park board using a bylaw to alter its licence agreement.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter