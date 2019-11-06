 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Vancouver city council votes in favour of motion to ban use, sale of consumer fireworks

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fireworks explode behind the Vancouver skyline as a pyrotechnic team from Croatia closes out the final night of the Honda Celebration of Light, on Aug. 3, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks could be in place across Vancouver by 2021.

City councillors voted Tuesday in favour of a motion to prohibit fireworks, but the ban will not completely darken the colourful and noisy displays in Vancouver.

Staff have been directed to prepare a report on implementing the ban but must account for several exemptions such as cultural celebrations including Chinese New Year and Diwali or Vancouver’s annual Celebration of Light fireworks festival.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver’s current regulations limit fireworks sales to permit-holding adults in the week leading up to Halloween, while fireworks can only be set off on Oct. 31.

Coun. Pete Fry, who proposed the ban, argued those regulations are ineffective and council voted seven to three in support of his concerns about injury, property damage and mental distress to people and pets caused by fireworks.

Coun. Michael Wiebe unsuccessfully argued the ban will force fireworks sales underground and may actually raise enforcement costs.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter